Speech to Text for Partnering up to protect the community

policing-stinger-2 it's an issue many small communities are facing - finding qualified people to police their towns. it's a situation happening in adams - so they're turning to the county for help. kimt news three's maleeha kamal joins us live in studio with the details.xxx county policing-bmintro-1 county policing-bmintro-2 raquel...the city of adams is contracting a peace officer from the mower county sheriffs office. the department is down a man after their police chief retired earlier this year. his departure left a gap in department and i was told by the mayor that they just weren't able to find qualified applicants to fill the openings. xxx county policing-pkg-1 county policing-pkg-11 brian anderson was recently elected as mayor of adams. since then several department heads in the town have retired. anderson says filling most of the positions can wait but when it comes to the police force that was something he had to tackle right away. county policing-pkg-7 "we ended up moving one of our part time officers to interim chief to help us get through this process." county policing-pkg-12 and as the process for a replace began the applicants just weren't making the cut. so the town turned to the mower county sheriffs office. county policing-pkg-8 'so contracting with us they would receive the full services of the sheriffs office. county policing-pkg-10 the officer will be patrolling these streets for five to six hours...and it will cost the city of adams $76,000 county policing-pkg-13 the city of adams has entered into this contract between the county board. anderson says that this will save adams roughly count 50-thousand dollars a year...and it's a good economical move for them. "we basically write a check to the county, they provide the car. they provide the insurance. they provide the training. which is all comes back to a cost for us. if we have to provide training for officers. update vehicles. update equipment that all comes out of a budget." / county policing-bmtag-1 county policing-bmtag-2 he tells me this partnership is also benefical for mower county because they can share the cost of a new deputy. raquel - we'll have more on that aspect of it coming up tonight on kimt news three at six. / thanks maleeha. the city of leroy currently has a similar partnership with mower county. /