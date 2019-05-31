Clear

Clear Lake helps Team Penske to Indy 500 victory

Jeremy Baker was a tire changer on the winning team.

Posted: May 31, 2019 2:01 PM
Updated: May 31, 2019 2:01 PM
Posted By: Jared Patterson

back to you. you probably never saw his face on tv this past sunday during the 103rd running of the indy 500 á but a clear lake native played a major role in simon pagenaud's victory as a tire changer. jeremy baker says it's something he never thought he'd be part of á making it a special memory.xxx yeah, it was a really amazing month, really. i mean, it all started at the grand prix there at the beginning of the month and then continued on. we ended up sitting on the pole for the 500 and ended up finishing off sunday so it was a really special month and a lot to be appreciative of.
It is going to be HOT today.
Community Events