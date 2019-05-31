Clear

Final preparations for Thursdays Downtown underway

Posted: May 31, 2019 1:02 PM
Posted By: Annalisa Pardo

we're a week away from a popular rochester summer event from kicking off. it's "thursday's downtown", but you probably know it as it's old name, "thursday's on first and third." kimt news 3 annalisa pardo tells us what the new name means and the work being done now, to get ready for next week. in just one week this street will be transformed into this.... and with a new name comes new vendors á music... and some other changes. this is the last year thursdays downtowns will be heald here on first avenue and third street. no word yet on where it'll be... but( construction now could make other roads more suitable in the future for the event. katie aldelman is working behind the scenes to make sure this year's event goes smoothly. she's doing the final preparations... like making sure vendors know when to set up and making sure police will be there to keep it safe. it's really great to see all of that come together and with it being a week away, it's really coming together now. reporting in rochester, annalisa pardo, kimt news 3. so again, mark your calendars for june 6th, which is a week away, for the first "thursdays downtown" of
