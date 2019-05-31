Speech to Text for Repaving a Rochester public park's track

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

search for the worth cont. cov. continuing coverage over the controversy to reápave a public rochester track with asphalt. the rochester park board plans to reá pave the track at soldier's field memorial park and not everyone is happy about it. the park board voted 3 to 1 to reápave it. one retired triathlete says she wants the running community to have more say "i would love a compromise. i think that the running community needs to be involved with this decision. i've used this track since i was 8 years old and i'm 43 now. it's a special, sacred place for the community." in a statement to kimt... park board member angie gupta says finding a reasonable surface that meets the needs of the community has been very hard and asphalt is the solution for the greatest diversity of users