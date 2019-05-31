Speech to Text for Tracking the Warmest Day of the Year

welcome back... it's xx:xx on this ------ morning. ... dancing mummy can dance better than you can today is brandons last day on daybreak... so weve been pulling out some his (onáair (((weather at wall((( today will be the warmest day of the year thanks to high pressure bringing a combination of sunshine and a pocket of warmth dropping in from canada. this means highs in the middle to upper 80's! also thanks to canada, smoke from wildfires will create for a hazy sky once again so watch for a vivid sunrise/sunset. humidity will be on the lower end so expect to see many people outside today. a spotty shower will be possible in the afternoon/eve ning but most stay dry. a better chance for isolated storms arrives overnight with chances increasing into saturday morning as a cold front bulldozes through. some storms could be strong with small hail and gusty winds. high pressure returns saturday afternoon leading to clearing skies the rest of saturday and sunshine for sunday and monday. temps will only top out in the upper 60's sunday but jump to the mid 70's for monday. a few storms will be possible tuesday but we should have sunshine the rest of the week with temps in the low 80's. today: sunny/warm/ha zy/spotty pm shower possible. highs: middle to upper 80's. winds: west at 5 to 15 mph. tonight: isolated showers and storms/mostly cloudy. lows: near 60. winds: variable at 5 to 10 mph. saturday: scattered am thanks brandon.