Words of wisdom for the class of 2019

in./// it's the season for... graduations. as the class of 2019 says their goodbyes to the hallowed halls of higher learning and goes off into the world... we wanted to find out what people in rochester have to say to grads in a world that is not always welcoming. kimt news 3's isabella basco spoke to people from all walks of life today to hear their words of wisdom.xxx katie and george... the mayo civic center is home to both high school and college graduations. and as these grads move their tassels from the right to the left... everyone from city councilmen to fitness instructors all say one thing: to just revel in this moment. in an era of climate change... disputes over immigration... gun violence and more... the class of 2019 is entering a world filled with challenges. we all remember walking to this song... but what comes after the music is done? different people had different things to say to the class of 2019 here in rochester. "do the best you can to avoid debt. be involved in your community. you're always going to have a better time that you can step up and be involved." "be ok with whatever comes at you. i think is one way to answer that and have a sense of peace within yourself to know you are going to be ok." "you have to always start out somewhere. might be tough at the beginning of things but the reward at the end is completely 100 percent worth it." chase wynns á an hvac technician says the future is bright for his fellow trades people. "talking to anybody in the trades i would say 95 percent of them wouldn't trade it for the world. it's all around a very, very good place to be." corrine ehrfurthááá a yoga instructorááá urges grads to take time for their wellá being as well as their dreams. "as a yoga teacher breath control and being able to listen to your body and yourself and move with the cues as you are feeling them and adjust to them is something else i think that's translatable and important in life." councilman wocjik wants to qualify his advice. "never take advice from politicians." one universal recommendatio n: celebrate. after all, it is a big step leaving the hallowed halls of high school. "you should be very very proud of yourselves for taking that one step further in life." "congratulatio ns! enjoy these moments of graduation and the summer you have before you." and here is some exciting information for you. according to the u.s. department of education's national center for education statistics... the graduation rate for high school students lies around 84 percent. reporting live in rochester... isabella basco... kimt news 3. thank you isabella. those statistics ring true in minnesota. the minnesota department of education reports around 83 percent of high school seniors graduated last year... the state's highest graduation rate on record.///