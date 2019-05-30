Speech to Text for Suspicious situation and manhunt in Salem Township

you for joining us for kimt news 3 at 10á i'm katie lange. and i'm george mallet./// we start tonight with breaking news out of olmsted county. kimt news 3 has been on the scene in the 45á hundred block of county road 3 since just after 5 tonight. that's where law enforcement say they were called for reported gunfire á and a possible gunman on the run. kimt news 3's brooke mckivergan joins us live from the scene now with the very latest. brooke? katie and george á just behind me the road has been blocked off for the past several hours. that road was just reopened about an hour ago. there are a lot of unanswered questions tonight á captain behrns with the olmsted county sheriffs office says narcotics were a huge part of this evenings confusing occurrence.xx x "we're not quite sure what happened up there." this much is certain. just after four a woman called authorities saying a relative may have been shot. that 46 year old man sustained no gunshot wounds but told authorities someone was indeed shooting at him. to ensure the publics safety... law enforcement jumped into action deploying the state patrol helicopter, drone and plenty of manpower. officials later found a 44 year old man hiding from them in a barn and recovered a gun. captain behrns says drugs may be to blame for all the excitement. "we continue continue continue to have issues with meth use in olmsted county and this is what it leads to." the public is safe and the threat is gone. there will be extensive follow up investigation going on in the next few days. reporting live in olmsted county brooke mckivergan kimt news 3. thank you brooke á and of course kimt news 3 will continue to closely follow that investigation. so stay tuned on air and online for the very latest./// a rochester man is facing harassment charges in ames