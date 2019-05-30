Speech to Text for Iowa Love helps with cleanup efforts

it's only been three days since (seven confirmed tornadoes touched down in our region. now á an iowa based apparel supplier is joining in the cleanup efforts at the floyd county fairgrounds. cedar valleyá based "iowa love" launched earlier this year with the mission of showing what iowa love is through apparel. they're partnering with the rustic corner in the clean up cause. 10 dollars from each shirt sold goes to clean up the fairgrounds. william heathershaw came up with the concept of iowa love. when he saw the devastated fairgroundsááá he knew it was time to step up.xxx "there's nothing like coming back to iowa, every season of the year, and certainly the best part of the year. and certainly the best part of the summertime is that there are county fairs and other activities across the state. i know it definitely breaks a lot of people's hearts that the county fair is less than 50 days away and the fairgrounds are in this condition." the sale at the store and iowa love's website will continue until june 8th. home and gift gallery in mason city is participating á with 10 dollars of each sale going to recovery efforts too./// some west concord