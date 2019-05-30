Clear

Chris Nelson's PM Forecast 5/30

Nelson's forecast brings warmth and storms

Posted: May 30, 2019 9:42 PM
Updated: May 30, 2019 9:42 PM
Posted By: Chris Nelson

Speech to Text for Chris Nelson's PM Forecast 5/30

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

weather-live-7 weather-live-6 yesterday afternoon and evening got quite active with 14 different tornado reports across iowa resulting in 1 injury so far . crews will likely be out surveying today to determine the actual amount of tornadoes. this was the second such system in a span of 3 days. we will have some much needed quiet weather today as the showers and then eventually showers clear from north to south resulting in mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies. this will allow temperatures to heat well into the 70's. while there will be a very small chance for rain tonight north of i-90, i am expecting skies to remain mostly clear with sunny skies for most of friday and temperatures warming even more into the 80's. as a cold front moves through friday night/saturday morning we will see scattered showers and storms. this will cool temperatures to the lower 70's for the weekend but sunshine returns for a brief window saturday afternoon and for all of sunday and monday. temps warm again towards 80 early next week along with more rain chances tuesday night. today: becoming sunny. highs: middle to upper 70's. winds: north at 3 to 6 mph. tonight: mostly clear. lows: upper 50's. winds: southwest at 6 to 12 mph. friday: sunny. highs: lower to middle 80's. middle 80's. winds: west at 5 to 15 mph. thank you chris. / cc river flooding-vo-3 area creeks and rivers have taken on a lot of
Mason City
Clear
62° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 62°
Albert Lea
Clear
63° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 63°
Austin
Clear
66° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 66°
Charles City
Clear
66° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 66°
Rochester
Clear
68° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 68°
Warmest air of the season coming Friday
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Words of wisdom for the class of 2019

Image

Suspicious situation and manhunt in Salem Township

Image

Iowa Love helps with cleanup efforts

Image

Chris Nelson's PM Forecast 5/30

${article.thumbnail.title}

Storm Team 3: Wildfire smoke causing hazy conditions

Image

'Wisdom for Wisdom' program gives free procedure to college student

Image

Should you be concerned about river flooding?

Image

Theft reported at a popular landmark in West Concord

Image

What do you do if you are in a car during a tornado?

Image

Man facing charges of criminal sexual conduct

Community Events