Chris Nelson's PM Forecast 5/30

weather-live-7 weather-live-6 yesterday afternoon and evening got quite active with 14 different tornado reports across iowa resulting in 1 injury so far . crews will likely be out surveying today to determine the actual amount of tornadoes. this was the second such system in a span of 3 days. we will have some much needed quiet weather today as the showers and then eventually showers clear from north to south resulting in mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies. this will allow temperatures to heat well into the 70's. while there will be a very small chance for rain tonight north of i-90, i am expecting skies to remain mostly clear with sunny skies for most of friday and temperatures warming even more into the 80's. as a cold front moves through friday night/saturday morning we will see scattered showers and storms. this will cool temperatures to the lower 70's for the weekend but sunshine returns for a brief window saturday afternoon and for all of sunday and monday. temps warm again towards 80 early next week along with more rain chances tuesday night. today: becoming sunny. highs: middle to upper 70's. winds: north at 3 to 6 mph. tonight: mostly clear. lows: upper 50's. winds: southwest at 6 to 12 mph. friday: sunny. highs: lower to middle 80's. middle 80's. winds: west at 5 to 15 mph. thank you chris. / cc river flooding-vo-3 area creeks and rivers have taken on a lot of