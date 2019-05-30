Clear
'Wisdom for Wisdom' program gives free procedure to college student

Alexis Wirtz is the first recipient after her family's home burned down.

teeth removed can be expensive. but a new program at a mason city dental office is aiming to make it easier for one college student. student widsom teeth-vo-1 lowerthird2line:wisdom for wisdom mason city, ia alexis wirtz is the first ever recipient of the north iowa oral surgery and dental implant center's wisdom for wisdom. she will be receiving a free wisdom teeth extraction to help offset her college expenses at u-n- i. wirtz applied for the program because of her family's struggle after a house fire.xxx student widsom teeth-sot-1 lowerthird2line:alexis wirtz wisdom for wisdom recipient "i was still gonna pay most of it by myself, but they were going to give me a couple thousand dollars just to help get me started, and now they're no longer able to give me that because we're trying to pay for a new house and build." lowerthird2line:dr. lyell hogg, dds north iowa oral surgery &amp; dental implant center "alexus...her story's pretty amazing, seeing what she's been through and what she's done to get herself into school and continue that, so we felt she would be deserving of it." about 80 people applied for the program. /
