Should you be concerned about river flooding?

We are told river levels are dropping throughout the area.

Posted: May 30, 2019 5:50 PM
Updated: May 30, 2019 5:50 PM
Posted By: Jon Bendickson

taken on a lot of water after all the rain we've endured of late.. there is good news though - river levels on the winnebago - zumbro - and cedar rivers are falling. cc river flooding-vo-1 lowerthird2line:river levels falling charles city, ia this is a look at the cedar river in charles city. while levels have increased over the last three days - to a high of about 10 point 6 feet... the most recent level at the monitoring station in charles city is around 9 feet...and expected to fall. mary wandro lives along the north bank of the river. even with the soggy start to the season - she has not been overly concerned about river levels this year.xxx cc river flooding-sot-1 lowerthird2line:mary wandro lives along cedar river "when that disappears, that grass barrier, i think of that as just before it starts impeding the yard. we have a system where we know when it's getting bad." the water is expected to decline to about 3 feet by next thursday. / having your
