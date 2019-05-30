Speech to Text for Should you be concerned about river flooding?

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

taken on a lot of water after all the rain we've endured of late.. there is good news though - river levels on the winnebago - zumbro - and cedar rivers are falling. cc river flooding-vo-1 lowerthird2line:river levels falling charles city, ia this is a look at the cedar river in charles city. while levels have increased over the last three days - to a high of about 10 point 6 feet... the most recent level at the monitoring station in charles city is around 9 feet...and expected to fall. mary wandro lives along the north bank of the river. even with the soggy start to the season - she has not been overly concerned about river levels this year.xxx cc river flooding-sot-1 lowerthird2line:mary wandro lives along cedar river "when that disappears, that grass barrier, i think of that as just before it starts impeding the yard. we have a system where we know when it's getting bad." the water is expected to decline to about 3 feet by next thursday. / having your