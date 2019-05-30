Speech to Text for Theft reported at a popular landmark in West Concord

a barn near downtown west concord is a beloved landmark with a long history in the community. the owners have fallen victim to theft - and they're asking for your help. kimt news 3's annalise johnson takes us there.xxx west concord barn-pkg-1 west concord barn-pkg-2 megan gochnauer and her husband are the newest renters of this barn on west concord's main street. it's a beloved community landmark. nat: moo yesterday - law enforcement called the gochnauers because bulls were let loose from their property. this raised some suspicions. "we were like you know its kind of odd. they've been in this pen for 6 months and never gotten out." once the bulls were contained - they discovered a tool set and power tools from megan's grandfather and father and other farm supplies were missing with no plausible explanation. west concord barn-pkg-3 "my dad is a mechanic by trade, he has been my whole life and so these tools are really important to him and it was just awesome that he had brought them up here for us to use and so now knowing that they're gone is really frustrating." west concord barn-pkg-4 megan estimates about one-thousand dollars in tools were stolen... but even more devastating than the financial loss - is the invasion of privacy. "we've always loved this barn growing up and so being able to now be the renters of it and be doing these really cool things with it was so exciting and now to know that we have to fear for our safety, for the safety of our animals, we have to be sure that everything is locked up pretty tight because we don't know what can go on down here and it's really scary to know that people have the audacity to just walk into someone else's property and take things that aren't theirs. this is the first theft - but not the first time the property has been trespassed. the renters ask that people let them know they'd like to visit the beloved barn before showing up and walking in. in west concord nat annalise johnson kimt news 3. / a police report documenting the stolen tools has been filed - but the gochnauers say no questions will be asked and no charges will be pressed if the tools are returned to the barn. /