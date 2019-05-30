Speech to Text for What do you do if you are in a car during a tornado?

our area ravaged farm land and leveled homes. a tornado can happen at a moments notice and often times many people are on the road. k-i-m-t news three's jeremiah wilcox shows us what to do while you're on the road and near a wind storm.xxx driving in tornado warning-mpkgll-1 driving in tornado warning-mpkgll-5 reporter: if your driving down the highway and you see something like this driving in tornado warning-mpkgll-2 nat:storm reporter: don't be afraid if you can turn around. but if you're too close and cant make your way out you want to get out of the car and get to the lowest point. vo:our very own chief meterologist says to find a ditch. reporter: reporter: and you want to get as low as you can to the ground and try to cover your head. vo:while you're on the road - director of olmsted county emergency management mike bromberg says to stay alert at all times. lowerthird2line:mike bromberg director, olmsted county emergency management sot: you have a wide view of the world in your car no matter what road way your on to see whats going on and be cognoscente of you're surroundings / that was k-i-m-t news three's jeremiah wilcox reporting. bromberg also urges drivers to think ahead and check the forecast before hitting the road. /