Man facing charges of criminal sexual conduct

Police say the alleged criminal sexual conduct happened at Dover-Eyota High School during an off-season soccer training.

Posted: May 30, 2019 5:44 PM
Updated: May 30, 2019 5:44 PM
Posted By: Jon Bendickson

a man faces charges after being accused of inappropriately touching a 14- year- old girl at a high school in south-eastern minnesota. kimt news 3's annalise johnson is looking into the charges. she joins us now live in studio - annalise?xxx soccer coach sex abuse-bmintro-3 soccer coach sex abuse-bmintro-2 yes george and amy - this 31 year old man - dustin gary beckman - is in custody at the olmsted county adult detention center tonight. the olmsted county sheriff's office began investigating him on march 7th because of accusations made by a 14 year old girl. soccer coach sex abuse-bmvo-1 lowerthird2line:man in custody for alleged criminal sexual acts eyota, mn the alleged criminal sexual conduct happened during an off- season soccer training at dover-eyota high school. during the investigation - the sheriff's office learned of more allegations of forced sexual contact between july 20-16 and december 20-17 with another then-14 year old girl. those incidents happened at beckman's rochester residence. the dover- eyota school district confirms that beckman was employed by the district from august 20-18 through december 20-18 - but no longer is involved with the district or school activities. lowerthird2line:man in custody for alleged criminal sexual acts kimt news 3 dover-eyota gave us this statement. it says in part: ". although mr. beckman does not have a presence on school property or in school activities, the school district recognizes the impact these charges may have on its students, staff, and the community as a whole." the school district adds that counseling staff is available to support students. additionally - here are some resources you can contact if you are being abused or think a child or adolescent you know may be being abused - the olmsted county sheriff's office - olmsted county victim services - and the mayo child and family advocacy center. soccer coach sex abuse-bmvo-5 the sheriff's office is recommending 3 felony charges... one of first degree criminal sexual conduct - one of 3rd degree criminal sexual conduct - and one of 4th degree criminal sexual conduct. formal charging is now up to the olmsted county attorney's office. george. / thank you annalise. if there are any other victims of beckman - the sheriff's office urges them to be strong and reach out to law enforcement. / nine
