Local coffee shop collecting donations for students

Posted: May 30, 2019 10:50 AM
Updated: May 30, 2019 10:50 AM
Posted By: Annalise Johnson

news./// school is coming to a close for many students á but for some á class is still in session. a local coffee shop is collecting donations to help summer school students. abe sauer (sour) owns old abe coffee company. he works with the alternative learning center's nurse to help get students supplies they need. right now á the students need personal hygiene items á hair ties á and childrens the things that kind of, i think a lot of people take for granted and they just don't necessarily have easily available to them. if you want to help á you can bring donations to the shop wednesday through sunday. it might even earn you a free coffee.
