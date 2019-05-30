Speech to Text for UMD’s Labovitz MBA Program in Rochester ranked No. 2 in Minnesota

the university of minnesota á rochester's business program is getting some national attention. that's because it's been named the second best business program by the "u.s. news & world report." the "labovitz (layábuhávitz) school of business and economics" program is only offered in duluth and rochester. the rankings are based on several factors including gáráe scores, grade point averages, and other reasons. one student at the rochester campus explains the feeling of being in a top ranked program. "to me there is no better choice, i'm biased now because i'm part of it but the things that are experienced in an in person mba program have really been transformativ e for me and for everybody. who i was 6 months ago is different than who i am professionally moving forward." enrollment for the fall semester of the program