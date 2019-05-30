Clear

UMD’s Labovitz MBA Program in Rochester ranked No. 2 in Minnesota

Program only offered in two Minnesota locations.

Posted: May 30, 2019 8:45 AM
Updated: May 30, 2019 8:45 AM
Posted By: Jared Patterson

Speech to Text for UMD’s Labovitz MBA Program in Rochester ranked No. 2 in Minnesota

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

the university of minnesota á rochester's business program is getting some national attention. that's because it's been named the second best business program by the "u.s. news & world report." the "labovitz (layábuhávitz) school of business and economics" program is only offered in duluth and rochester. the rankings are based on several factors including gáráe scores, grade point averages, and other reasons. one student at the rochester campus explains the feeling of being in a top ranked program. "to me there is no better choice, i'm biased now because i'm part of it but the things that are experienced in an in person mba program have really been transformativ e for me and for everybody. who i was 6 months ago is different than who i am professionally moving forward." enrollment for the fall semester of the program
Mason City
Overcast
62° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 62°
Albert Lea
Clear
66° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 66°
Austin
Scattered Clouds
68° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 68°
Charles City
Broken Clouds
63° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 63°
Rochester
Clear
65° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 65°
More sunshine with warmer temps.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

UMD’s Labovitz MBA Program in Rochester ranked No. 2 in Minnesota

Image

Tracking Heat and Sunshine

Image

Chris' Nelson PM Weather 5/29

Image

Mountain Bike Teams in Rochester

Image

IGHSAU State Golf Results

Image

SAW: Pat Leary

Image

Youngsters learning business through trade show

Image

Mental health panel

Image

Clear Lake man helps rescue missing Hawaii hiker

Image

Zumbro trail closure

Community Events