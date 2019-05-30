Speech to Text for Tracking Heat and Sunshine

team 3 meteorologist sara knox for a check of today's weather forecast... (((weather at wall((( yesterday afternoon and evening got quite active with 14 different tornado reports across iowa resulting in 1 injury so far (poweshiek county). crews will likely be out surveying today to determine the actual amount of tornadoes. this was the second such system in a span of 3 days. we will have some much needed quiet weather today as the showers and then eventually showers clear from north to south resulting in mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies. this will allow temperatures to heat well into the 70's. while there will be a very small chance for rain tonight, i am expecting skies to remain mostly clear with sunny skies for most of friday and temperatures warming even more into the 80's. pop up storms will be possible on friday evening with isolated storms becoming scattered for friday night into saturday morning as a cold front pushes through. this will cool temperatures to the lower 70's for the weekend but sunshine returns for a brief window saturday afternoon