Speech to Text for Chris' Nelson PM Weather 5/29

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

do we need to know tonight? low pressure tracks to the east kicking up a few showers or storms this evening and overnight. the storm system moves out and will lead to decreasing clouds, sunshine, and nicer temperatures as the weekend approaches us. patchy fog is on deck tonight and early tomorrow, then lifts, and will give us a good deal of sunshine. the golden day will be on friday as highs track back into the 80s. mason city and rochester have only seen one day in the 80s this month! most spots in our viewing area are running five to six degrees below average. our next threat of rain will push back in on saturday; however, highs will stay in the 70s into the weekend, and even 80s could bounce back next week. tonight: showers and storms possible lows: mid 50s. winds: e 5á10 tomorrow: am fog and pm sun highs: upper 70s winds: n 5á10 tomorrow night: slight chance it's