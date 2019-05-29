Speech to Text for Mountain Bike Teams in Rochester

city finishes 15th. last week i introduced you to volunteers who help keep the mountain bike trails through rochester safe. since mountain biking interest is on the rise in the med city á tonight i wanted to introduce you to the riders and coaches to see why they love it so much.xxx my favorite part is meeting all the new people and making new friends like i've made a lot of new friends over the years. max raygor is talking about just one of the many benefits of joining a mountain bike team á a sport he developed a passion for through his father. he admits he's not the most skilled rider at century high á but that's aside from the point. his coach á scott hogen á says anyone can join with over a month until the first practice. the sign up process is done entirely online. rochester active sports club they sign up there on a mountain biking team á there's a link. first practice for the new riders is july 8th and returning riders is july 15th. coach hogen says there is approximately 75 riders in grades six through 12 that came out to the tryouts this year á which was more of a try it out than a tryout. everybody who wants to ride rides. there is no competition team and a bench team á no. if you want to bike á you bike. allowing bikers like max to improve their skills. i'm working on speed and kind of like endurance because usually i like burn myself out in the first couple of seconds i go as hard as i can and usually i've been in the front a couple of times but i get too tired