Speech to Text for IGHSAU State Golf Results

that." the weather held off just enough today to allow for the completiton of the iágáhásáaáu state golf tournament. in class 1a á bishop garrigan is your state champs with isabella capesius placing 11th overall. in class 2a á gá háv's á carlee frayne á shoots 10 over to finish fourth. in 3a á clear lake's á ashley delong á finishes 10th at 22 over par. and last but not least in 4a á thea lunning of mason