IGHSAU State Golf Results

IGHSAU State Golf Results

Posted: May 29, 2019 10:50 PM
Updated: May 29, 2019 10:50 PM
Posted By: Kaleb Gillock

Speech to Text for IGHSAU State Golf Results

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

that." the weather held off just enough today to allow for the completiton of the iágáhásáaáu state golf tournament. in class 1a á bishop garrigan is your state champs with isabella capesius placing 11th overall. in class 2a á gá háv's á carlee frayne á shoots 10 over to finish fourth. in 3a á clear lake's á ashley delong á finishes 10th at 22 over par. and last but not least in 4a á thea lunning of mason
