Speech to Text for SAW: Pat Leary

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

highlight student ahtletes of the week who excell on and off the field. although the lourdes eagles baseball team lost yesterday in the sub section tournament, it's been a dream season for the team. one of their seniors helped keep that season going last weekend and kimt news 3 sports zach gilleland has our story./// "it's not exactly how you want to draw it up but anyway you can get it done you get it done." lourdes senior pat leary isn't used to losing. a part of the lourdes football dynasty, he helped lead the team to another state championship in the fall. this spring, the lourdes baseball program is a whole different kind of dominant, starting out the season with 23 straight wins. last weekend in the section tournament, leary had the game winning rbi to defeat the byron bears. everyone dreams about being the hero. but he was just focused on doing his job. "no, you know i'm just in the right place at the right time. i was just thinking push it to the outfield, push it to the right side. just stay out of the double play and i did and it worked out." down to their last out, a three run comeback in the seventh inning kept the eagles in the game. once the team tied the game, leary knew the end result. "that pretty much ends the game right there, when this team, it's a great team gets a little bit of momentum, they can take it and run with it. thank god that's what we did." even though the eagles lost to stewartville in the sub section semifinals, they're still in the tournament, and will play la crescent hokah this saturday. they've faced adversity before, but wins like last saturday gives lourdes an extra edge. "that gives us an extra chip on our shoulder i think you know, we've had two or three of these comeback wins now, we've won some big ball games and i think we're ready for anything that holds us in the future." in rochester zach gilleland kimt news 3 sports. if you'd like to nominate a student athlete of the week, go onto kimt.com underneath the sports tab and fill out the required information. live in rochester á kaleb gillock á káiámát news 3 sports.