Speech to Text for Youngsters learning business through trade show

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

to gallupáhope index á about 27 percent of highá schoolers plan to start a business... that's down from 33 percent in 2015. but in southern minnesota things are better á where austin public schools and pacelli catholic school students teamed up with community leaders to learn more about starting a business. kimt news 3's isabella basco has the story.xxx highá schoolers often wait tables or work retail... but these savvy teens set their sights higher. meet trevor baldus. he just started his own decal business. "i have all different colors of flags. the normal ones, black and white brown. different car logos. chevy. ford jeep." by diving into an innovative partnership between his school and business leaders... baldus got to fulfill a dream. "i've always wanted to kind of start my own business. with the class, it gave me the opportunity." along the way... baldus learned not only about the trials and tribulations of starting a business. he also learned a lot about himself. "i'm not good at keeping up with social media and advertising and marketing. but i'm pretty good with finance and numbers." trevor baldus has his decal business right here, but just right next to him... sam sheldon is selling scented bath and body works. "essential oils help the body more than fragrance. i thought there was a need for that. there are utis that you get from bad bath bombs. i make sure all of mine are clean and have essential oils." her business sells all different kinds of scented bath bombs ranging from apple cider to cucumber melon. as sheldon sells products resembling peaches and cream... she's learning that running a business is anything but. "it's a lot of commitment. you have to know what you want to do and decide that yes, i really want to do this business because if you aren't really into it. then you aren't going to be successful." reporting in austin... isabela basco... kimt news 3. roughly 300 people attended the