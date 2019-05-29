Speech to Text for Clear Lake man helps rescue missing Hawaii hiker

responsible for a harrowing rescue on the island of maui. he spotted missing hiker amanda eller... after she was lost for 17 days on the island. katie facetimed pete vorhes (voráhe's)... katie á this is an absolutely remarkable story. george á it's beyond believable. pete tells me it was (dumb luck he found eller. multiple trips up in the helicopter á over the course of a few days would reveal no signs of the 35áyearáold woman... she went missing may 9th and wasn't found until the afternoon of the 24th.xxx "someone asked me oh this must like your one of your top rescues á this most be the most amazing thing. yeah, it is in the top 5 and we rescue 100's of people in all situations." pilot pete vorhes á works with winword aviation. the company has a helicopter dedicated to the maui county fire department. "brush fires, ocean rescues, mountain rescues, body recoveries, any of that type of thing." they were the ones originally called out to find missing hiker á amanda eller. air searches began on may 9th. "on friday morning we went out with the floor system. forward looking inferá red so it can pick up heat." again á nothing would be found... friday or saturday. volunteers continued to search on the ground. "this is difficult terrain to move through there are lots of waterfalls, steep drops, canyons, ravines. you drop á you fall, you go down. somebody might be 10 feet away from you and you walk right past a body." a go fund me, family members and volunteers kept up their efforts to find eller. "a weekend turned into a week. that turned into 10 days that turned into 16." at this point the county had called off the air search á due to funds. it was then á a man á unrelated to the fire department á came directly to winword... and pete flew with him a few times over the course of the week. running low on gas... vorhes instincts led him to take a right turn. "we're flying up the river and all of a sudden there she was.it was literally, there was no skill or talent involved in it whatsoever. it was 100á percent luck we stumbled across her on the top of this waterfall and boy it was quite emotional." "i flew back to her and pretty much told her look i need you to stay where you are thru hand signals. stay where you are, stay, don't move." this is video captured of eller's rescue... that's the moment the lives of eller's friends á family á and eller herself changes forever. > pete cautions any adventurers á to be prepared to spend the night... have a granola bar, water, a space blanket and whistle... he says at least for the first 3 to 4 days you go missing... stay as close to where you got lost as you can á as that is where rescuers will begin their search./// thanks, katie. pete estimates the search cost hundreds of thousands of dollars... it was nearly 50ágrand just in flight time./// imagine