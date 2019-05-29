Speech to Text for Free memberships at the YMCA

this summer, rochester teens have no excuse to be bored... or sitting inside all day. kimt news 3's brooke mckivergan joins us live at the yámácáa to explain why á brooke? katie, george, the rochester ymca will give (400 high schoolers free passes this summer, and it's all in an effort to keep the youth of our community healthy and active.xxx julia bailey was offered a free summer membership last year through the rochester ymca thanks to the y's 'get summer' program. "you can use everything in the building, they kind of mentor you around and they teach you things and let you do different activities." the opportunity came at the perfect time. "my dad had just gotten into a motorcycle accident so i probably wouldn't have gotten as much physical activity as i wanted to." physical activity is exactly what olmsted county public health says our youth needááá especially during the long, summer. "our obesity rates in the state of minnesota and in olmsted county are about 1 in 5 so anything we can do to get the kids up and moving is going to benefit that." there's more to it than just exercise. "when we get out and get active, it increases that feel good hormone in us, and it actually makes us feel better. we have better mental stamina, we're more motivated, were less likely to close ourselves inside and more likely to get up and accomplish some things." bailey says having the option to use the y helped her through a difficult time. "it helped with all the stress of medical stuff and stuff like that. like if you're having a bad day you can come in and run around the track maybe 15 times. how ever many times makes you feel good again." and without the resources of a gym, a pool, and a place to hang with friendsá her summers wouldn't be the same. "i would've gotten so bored! i probably would've just stayed inside maybe read a if you noticed julia in her ymca badge, she also ended up getting a job at the y from the program too! those with public health say even if you're out of the area and aren't able to get a membership, its still important to get outside and get active for your mental and physical health. reporting live in rochester brooke mckivergan kimt news 3./// thank you brooke. if you'd like to sign up, head to our website kimt dot com and look for this story under local news,./// rochester is on its way to becoming a global