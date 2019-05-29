Speech to Text for Korean War Veteran Throws Out First Pitch

baseball is the president tossing out the first ball of the season and a scrubby schoolboy playing catch with his old dad on an austin farm. in a moment of baseball perfection at the rochester honkers' second game of the season a local korean war veteran made a special appearance. kimt news 3's annalise johnson takes us to mayo field.xxx it's senior day here at mayo field and there's a pitcher here from riverbend assisted living here to show the honkers how its done. sterling mestad is a korean war veteran. "got drafted in 52 and then i put my time in korea." he says he was once a big baseball fan. "when we had the old team and we played austin, mankato and different towns. i never missed a game but you get old and you got your own family and you do other things but this is great." the love of the game trancends age. "we're trying to appeal to everyone, you know. the kids, the families." today á mestad lived out a baseball dream by throwing out the first pitch for the rochester honkers. he may be in his 90s á but he put a little something on it. "i enjoyed it. its great. it's an honor." mestad's friends from riverbend and the disabled american veterans mayo southeast chapter 28 came along to support him and enjoy the game together. he says his pitch will earn him bragging rights tonight during dinner at riverbend. "i will, haha." it's opening week for the honkers and the team tells me they're looking forward to a great season. in rochester, annalise johnson, kimt news 3. unfortunately the honkers succumbed to the saint cloud rox three to five á but they have games every day the rest of the week to redeem themselves.///