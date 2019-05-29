Speech to Text for Bison on the Lam

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

it's a story that harkens back to the days of the wild west. texas jack and billy the kid aren't involved... but buffalo bill should be. seems john law in the med city is on the hunt for a bad news bison that's been on the run since the weekend. kimt news three's calyn thompson joined the hunt today for the nearly two thousand pound animal.xxx i the olmsted county sheriff's office issued this buffalo crossing warning on facebook shortly after the bison made his break. calyn: the bison is said to be on the loose somewhere in southwest rochester, near 40th street and bamber valley road. every time i drive this road and i drive it probably four times a day to go out to the horse farm i'm always thinking am i gonna see the bison? i'm hoping i see the bison but it's kinda like a black bear, you wanna see it but you wanna be far enough away. there've been sitings of the beast in pastures by neighbors... but it comes down to being in the right place at the right time. everyone else is like me. they're searching for the elusive bison that seems to be right here under our noses, but he's not popping up whenever we drive by. for some coming eye to eye with the at least 15á hundred pound creature would be a test of survival. what would you do? á run! hahaha for others á it's social media clout to prove they even saw the specimen. first of all i'd take a picture for facebook. that's sad but true. and then i would get on the phone and i'd call 911 and i'd say i've spotted the bison and ya know try to give them the coordinates so they could get out here. reporting in rochester, calyn thompson, kimt news 3./// we and law enforcement have been using the terms buffalo and bison interchangeabl y in reporting this story... the fact is... the two are only distantly relatedáááá and the creature on the run is a bison. stillááá buffalo was the commonly used term for bison during our nation's frontier days. we just got off the phone with olmsted county officials who say the bison has been spotted multiple times but hasn't been rounded up yet.///