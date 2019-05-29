Speech to Text for Trailers Needed to Haul Away Debris

there's a chance for scattered showers and storms tonight. kimt storm team 3 chief meteorologist chris nelson joins us now. chris á where could we see this rain fall? xxx tonight: showers and storms possible lows: mid 50s. winds: e 5á10 tomorrow: am fog and pm sun highs: upper 70s winds: n 5á10 tomorrow night: slight chance lows: upper 50s our coverage continues tonight surrounding the 7 confirmed tornadoes that leveled parts of our area on memorial day. communities are banding together to clean up and rebuild but to do that more resources are necessary. kimt news 3's katie huinker explains the aid that's needed now.xxx where i am standing right now is the path that efá1 tornado took. starting at the charles city fairgrounds making its way north to wandering acres right here, in it's path 11 properties were damaged, 3 uninhabitable including this one. it's just the idea that you're not alone. george cummins is volunteering his time today, helping a friend whose home and trees were battered by the tornado. i guess we came out here to help we go to the same church and that sort of thing, good friends. in this part of town, it seems your always within an ear shot of a chainsaw. there's lots of cutting happening, but not so much (hauling. that's why floyd county emergency management director lezlie weber is calling for bigger equipment like skidloaders, trucks and trailers. the houses that have the most damage, they just need to get some of it hauled out some trees and the brush that's sitting there they need it hauled out so they can get the bigger trees down so they don't cause more damage in the future. today she was hoping to organize that effort but no one showed up. so there is still a need for that bigger equipment. the good news is á volunteers were able to do a lot of manual labor yesterday. it was a quick response so that was really great to see a lot of it got already cleaned up. everyone i speak with is optimistic this mess will get cleaned up in time, they are if you would like to help fill this void and volunteer a trailer, we have a number for you to call on kimt dot com. it's with this story under local