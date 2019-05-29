Speech to Text for Minnesota legislature fails to pass insulin bill

you chris./// minnesota's legislature has failed to pass a bill that would have regulated the price of insulin. janice detty was diagnosised with diabetes at the age of 60. the rochester woman doesn't use insulin but says if she did á she wouldn't be able to afford it. minnesota's proposed insulin bill came about after alec smith, a 26á yearáold uninsured minneapolis man á died in 20á 17 from high blood sugar because he was rationing his insulin. janice says soaring insulin prices put a price tag on life.xxx insulin is not expensive to create. from what i've heard it's from three to four hundred dollars a month. i don't know too many people that can afford that. the republican senate majority leader says he expects the issue will be reconsidered two lawmakers