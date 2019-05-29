Speech to Text for Sneak peek at One Discovery Square

make rochester the global stop for health and wellness... destination medical center. one major part of the plan is called discovery square... a 16áblock subá district designed to be a hub for science and research. today á kimt news three's jeremiah wilcox is getting a sneak peak of discovery square's first building... jeremiah?xxx that's right i'm here at one discovery square. this is one of the sustainable buildings rochester wants to build. but it's also a place where they want the next great start up to be born.xxx it's a community think space... right in the heart of the medácity. this is where we believe most of that good will and collaboration will happen because it's just an exciting space. its aim is to bring a new energy downtown. from the open conference rooms to open seating... the goal of this new building is for ideas from researchers and businesses to flow freely. i think it will be good for the community to have something like that. howard stewart spends a lot of time at the library and is always looking for a space to hang out. that'll be really, i mean, a good idea. that'll help me out a lot. the new construction took little over a year to build and cost over 30 million in intital investments. lisa clarke is the executive director for the dámác economic development agency and she tells me this will help businesses grow here in the community. and we want them to collide and work with one another so they can create these things here in rochester minnesota and keep their business and talent in rochester. a new wave thinkers growing in the med city. we've got the plummer building on the one side which is sort of representative of the mayo brothers and the start of the clinic in many ways. beside it you got gonda which is still under expansion and reimagination in many mayo thinks big and better. now we're in one discovery square which is this new wave research and business but it all ties dmc staff tells me that they