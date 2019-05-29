Speech to Text for Police have man in custody after stabbing at hospital

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

á a man is in custody facing charges for attempted first degree murder after stabbing his estranged wife at saint marys hospital in rochester. for the latest á we go now to kimt news 3's calyn thompson who joins us live. calyn á how did this happen? xxx katie á this all happened inside saint marys hospital in the employee cafeteria. this does (not appear to be a random crime. according to a statement from mayo clinic á a morrison healthcare employee, mayo clinic's food service vendor, was stabbed in the mayo clinic hospitalá rochester, saint marys campus employee cafeteria by another food service employee and has been taken to saint marys emergency department for treatment." this is video from earlier this morning. police say 57á yearáold augustino nasona stabbed his 47áyearáold estranged wife four times. she's expected to be ok. nasona was taken into custody by mayo clinic security... then turned over to police. we're told authorities recovered the knife at the scene. police tell me there were multiple witnesses to this incident. today á they're interviewing around 15á20 people. reporting live in rochester, calyn thank you calyn. attempted first degree murder á along with other possible charges á are being recommended to the olmsted county attorney's