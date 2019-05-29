Speech to Text for Peregrine Falcon banding

life. mayo clinic in rochester is known as a world leader when it comes to health care. but that's not all mayo is known for. it's also home to to many peregrine falcons. today á one chick was tagged. jackie fallon has been working to protect these birds áwhich were once endangered. they eat other birdsálike pigeons á which can contain high amounts of pesticides in their body. jackie says she's amazed at how the falcons were able to bounce back.xxx to fully recover in less than 30 years, there's no other species that has bounced back to that degree in such a short time period. there were four pergrine falcon eggs at mayo this year but only this one survived the tough winter. so the bird is very appropriately being named blizzard.///