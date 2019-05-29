Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Peregrine Falcon banding

An annual tradition at Mayo Clinic.

Posted: May 29, 2019 4:46 PM
Updated: May 29, 2019 4:46 PM
Posted By: Raquel Hellman

Speech to Text for Peregrine Falcon banding

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

life. mayo clinic in rochester is known as a world leader when it comes to health care. but that's not all mayo is known for. it's also home to to many peregrine falcons. today á one chick was tagged. jackie fallon has been working to protect these birds áwhich were once endangered. they eat other birdsálike pigeons á which can contain high amounts of pesticides in their body. jackie says she's amazed at how the falcons were able to bounce back.xxx to fully recover in less than 30 years, there's no other species that has bounced back to that degree in such a short time period. there were four pergrine falcon eggs at mayo this year but only this one survived the tough winter. so the bird is very appropriately being named blizzard.///
Mason City
Overcast
65° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 65°
Albert Lea
Overcast
66° wxIcon
Hi: 70° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 66°
Austin
Overcast
70° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 70°
Charles City
Overcast
66° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 66°
Rochester
Broken Clouds
69° wxIcon
Hi: 70° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 69°
Chance for storms this evening.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Peregrine Falcon banding

Image

100 Deadliest Days

Image

Kirsten Gillibrand speaks to KIMT

Image

Racial Equity

Image

KIMT's Scholastic All-Stars, part 8

Image

KIMT's Scholastic All-Stars, part 7

Image

KIMT's Scholastic All-Stars, part 6

Image

KIMT's Scholastic All-Stars, part 5

Image

KIMT's Scholastic All-Stars, part 4

Image

KIMT's Scholastic All-Stars, part 3

Community Events