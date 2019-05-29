Speech to Text for 100 Deadliest Days

right now á we are in what's known as the 100 deadliest days of summer. that's the stretch between memorial day and labor day á where there are historically a lot of traffic fatalities. last year in minnesota á there were 124 deaths during that stretch. that made up 33 percent of all the state's traffic fatalities for the year. shelly beyer has two teenage drivers á and tells us she has concerns about them being out on the road.xxx "one of my biggest concerns is that they not use the phone at all when driving and always pay attention to what's going on directly in front of them." some of the main factors when it comes to fatal crashes á speed á distraction á not wearing a seat belt á and drunk driving./// investigators