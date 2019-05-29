Home
News
Local
Iowa
Minnesota
Election 2020
National
Storm Coverage
National Health News
Health
Heart Health
Traffic Reports
Movie Reviews
Ag News
Weather
Radar
Forecast
Maps & Radars
Closings
Live Eye - Tower Cams
US Wx News
Warning Emails
Weather Safety
Weather App
Submit Closings
Sports
Local Sports
Student Athlete of the Week
National Sports
KIMT Outdoors
Videos
On Demand
Streaming Newscasts
TV Apps
YouTube
My 3.2
My Network TV
On KIMT
Contests
My Money
KIMT Programming
Dr. Oz
About Us
Meet the News Team
Management & Sales
History
Jobs
Digital Marketing
Our Apps
Community
Giving Your Best Volunteer of the Month
Tools for Schools
Golden Apple
Community Calendar
Clear
Home
News
Local
Iowa
Minnesota
Election 2020
National
Storm Coverage
National Health News
Health
Heart Health
Traffic Reports
Movie Reviews
Ag News
Weather
Radar
Forecast
Maps & Radars
Closings
Live Eye - Tower Cams
US Wx News
Warning Emails
Weather Safety
Weather App
Submit Closings
Sports
Local Sports
Student Athlete of the Week
National Sports
KIMT Outdoors
Videos
On Demand
Streaming Newscasts
TV Apps
YouTube
My 3.2
My Network TV
On KIMT
Contests
My Money
KIMT Programming
Dr. Oz
About Us
Meet the News Team
Management & Sales
History
Jobs
Digital Marketing
Our Apps
Community
Giving Your Best Volunteer of the Month
Tools for Schools
Golden Apple
Community Calendar
Kirsten Gillibrand speaks to KIMT
The Senator from New York spoke to KIMT during her stop in Mason City.
Posted: May 29, 2019 2:58 PM
Updated: May 29, 2019 2:58 PM
Posted By: Jared Patterson
Mason City
Overcast
66°
Hi: 68° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 66°
More Weather
Albert Lea
Broken Clouds
68°
Hi: 70° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 68°
More Weather
Austin
Overcast
70°
Hi: 72° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 70°
More Weather
Charles City
Overcast
66°
Hi: 68° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 66°
More Weather
Rochester
Broken Clouds
67°
Hi: 70° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 67°
More Weather
Chance for storms this evening.
Radar
Eye in the sky
Most Popular Stories
Police: Woman stabbed 4 times inside Rochester Saint Marys Hospital
Four Memorial Day drug arrests in Osage
Man charged with trying to run over Winnebago County deputy
After a tornado struck, neighbors poured in to help a north Iowa farmer and his family
Rudd man sentenced to life in prison for child sex abuse
Sheriff's Office: NE Iowa boy airlifted after UTV accident
Howard County residents begin to clean up: 'All we heard was cracking and popping'
Forest City man going to prison for dealing meth
WATCH: Charles City storm damage from KIMT Drone3
Mason City man sentenced for bar stabbings
Latest Video
Kirsten Gillibrand speaks to KIMT
Racial Equity
KIMT's Scholastic All-Stars, part 8
KIMT's Scholastic All-Stars, part 7
KIMT's Scholastic All-Stars, part 6
KIMT's Scholastic All-Stars, part 5
KIMT's Scholastic All-Stars, part 4
KIMT's Scholastic All-Stars, part 3
KIMT's Scholastic All-Stars, part 2
KIMT's Scholastic All-Stars, part 1
Community Events