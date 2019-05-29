Clear
BREAKING NEWS: Police: Woman stabbed 4 times inside Rochester Saint Marys Hospital Full Story
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Racial Equity

Racial Equity discussion at United Way

Posted: May 29, 2019 11:04 AM
Updated: May 29, 2019 11:04 AM
Posted By: Isabella Basco

Speech to Text for Racial Equity

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

coverage rochester racial equity racial equity team holds a talk about racism students might face in the classroom. it's a first of its kind meeting to hear from the students after a 20á16 finding by the uás office of civil rights that students of color in were disciplined more than their white peers. it was a closed discussion but district parent kamau wilkins says it's important for students to talk about their experiences in order for "what we're seeing is we're seeing greater disparities when it comes to racial problems within our school. any comment within, from a community group or from students would echo that the district has yet to make a really huge difference. in
Mason City
Overcast
61° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 61°
Albert Lea
Scattered Clouds
63° wxIcon
Hi: 70° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 63°
Austin
Broken Clouds
64° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 64°
Charles City
Overcast
64° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 64°
Rochester
Overcast
59° wxIcon
Hi: 70° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 59°
Chance for storms this evening.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Racial Equity

Image

KIMT's Scholastic All-Stars, part 8

Image

KIMT's Scholastic All-Stars, part 7

Image

KIMT's Scholastic All-Stars, part 6

Image

KIMT's Scholastic All-Stars, part 5

Image

KIMT's Scholastic All-Stars, part 4

Image

KIMT's Scholastic All-Stars, part 3

Image

KIMT's Scholastic All-Stars, part 2

Image

KIMT's Scholastic All-Stars, part 1

Image

Tracking Nicer Weather Eventually

Community Events