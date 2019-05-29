Speech to Text for Racial Equity

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

coverage rochester racial equity racial equity team holds a talk about racism students might face in the classroom. it's a first of its kind meeting to hear from the students after a 20á16 finding by the uás office of civil rights that students of color in were disciplined more than their white peers. it was a closed discussion but district parent kamau wilkins says it's important for students to talk about their experiences in order for "what we're seeing is we're seeing greater disparities when it comes to racial problems within our school. any comment within, from a community group or from students would echo that the district has yet to make a really huge difference. in