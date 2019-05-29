Home
BREAKING NEWS: Police: Woman stabbed 4 times inside Rochester Saint Marys Hospital
KIMT's Scholastic All-Stars, part 8
Meet the 2018-19 Scholastic All-Stars.
Posted: May 29, 2019 9:35 AM
Updated: May 29, 2019 9:35 AM
Posted By: Jared Patterson
Mason City
Overcast
57°
Hi: 67° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 57°
Albert Lea
Broken Clouds
57°
Hi: 68° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 57°
Austin
Overcast
59°
Hi: 72° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 59°
Charles City
Overcast
59°
Hi: 67° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 59°
Rochester
Overcast
56°
Hi: 68° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 56°
Heating up in the forecast.
Most Popular Stories
Four Memorial Day drug arrests in Osage
Man charged with trying to run over Winnebago County deputy
Sheriff's Office: NE Iowa boy airlifted after UTV accident
After a tornado struck, neighbors poured in to help a north Iowa farmer and his family
WATCH: Charles City storm damage from KIMT Drone3
Rudd man sentenced to life in prison for child sex abuse
Forest City man going to prison for dealing meth
Possible bomb destroyed near Eyota
Lime Springs cleans up after EF-1 tornado: 'A big roar and in 30 seconds it was over'
Sheriff: Elderly SE Minnesota woman out more than $100K after falling for sweepstakes ploy
Latest Video
KIMT's Scholastic All-Stars, part 8
KIMT's Scholastic All-Stars, part 7
KIMT's Scholastic All-Stars, part 6
KIMT's Scholastic All-Stars, part 5
KIMT's Scholastic All-Stars, part 4
KIMT's Scholastic All-Stars, part 3
KIMT's Scholastic All-Stars, part 2
KIMT's Scholastic All-Stars, part 1
Tracking Nicer Weather Eventually
One arrested for DUI after rollover crash in Rochester
Community Events