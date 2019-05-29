Speech to Text for Tracking Nicer Weather Eventually

in now with storm team 3 meteorologist sara knox for a check of today's weather forecast... (((weather at wall((( after a cool beginning to the workweek, we will start to warm up to end the workweek. highs today will still be in the upper 60's as we will see partly sunny skies and a few isolated showers and storms. expect a little more sun north of iá 90 and the shower chance to stay south of iá90. sun returns for all on thursday as we heat to the middle 70's. there will be a slight chance for storms in the afternoon but that is small at this point. sun remains for friday with a return to the 80's! this heat will lead to a few pop up showers and storms in the afternoon. by friday night, widespread showers and storms return and will push into saturday. this will cool us to the lower 70's for the weekend but as high pressure moves in behind, we will see a beautiful, sunny sunday. warmer air and storm chances will kick off next week. today: isolated showers and storms/partly sunny. highs: middle to upper 60's. winds: northeast at 4 to 8 mph. tonight: decreasing clouds. lows: low to mid 50's. winds: northeast becoming northwest at 3 to 6 mph. thursday: partly thanks brandon