One arrested for DUI after rollover crash in Rochester

Posted: May 29, 2019 6:47 AM
Updated: May 29, 2019 6:47 AM
Posted By: Ryan Odeen

devolping devolping overnight... one person is arrested after a rollover crash in rochester. kimt news 3's annalisa pardo at the law enforcement center with the latest. tyler and arielle... that person is being held here at the olmsted county jail. it happened on 10th street and 15th avenue northeast just before 2á30 this morning. police tell us it was a one car crash. you can see the vehicle flipped on its roof. 5 people were inside at the time, some of them were under the age of 18. the good news: there were no serious injuries reported. our cameras were rolling when the driver was taken into custody. they are being held on susipcion on dáuái. we are expected to learn their name later on
