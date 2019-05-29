Speech to Text for Garage fire under investigation in Rochester

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

deveolping new overnight... what started a fire in a rochester garage is being looked into this morning... it happened in the 15áhundred block of 19th avenue southeast around 12á30. there was a growing fire in the garage when crews got there, but were able to quickly put it out, before it spread. none of the homes nearby were effected.