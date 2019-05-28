Speech to Text for Honkers open 2019 season at home

it was nice to get back outside and smellof burgers á hotdogs á popcorn á and fresh cut grass that george was talking about. tonight á the rochester honkers opened their 20á19 northwoods league season at mayo field. (baseball hit) a high fly to leftácenter field deep toward the bullpen here we go again. there's no doubt that the minnesota twins are one of the hottest teams in major league baseball right now they are red hot. it's been awesome to see kind of the buzz of the state right now á seems everywhere you go everyone is talking about them. but in rochester á baseball fans are excited to see another team take the field á so fans headed to mayo field for the honkers home opener. i always want to come on opening day i've never been here opening day and i figured i might as well come tonight and we'll probably go friday for the fireworks. but mister worke didn't have to wait until friday to see those fireworks. we start tin the top of the first where joey stock grounds one to second á where the lead runner would be thrown out. this is where the honkers would start to warmup á seth nelson á grounds one past second to get the first honker on the bases. then brennan schmitt with the flyball to left allowing ryan wrobleski to tag á but he gets thrown out at home. then andrew garcia connects well with one to put it over the fence á but the honkers would come back and start the season off