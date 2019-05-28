Speech to Text for State Golf Day 1

state golf tournament is underway. bishop garrigan leads the way in class 1a through the first round. the golden bears á annie burns and madison illg á are tied at 12 over. in 2a á gáháv's carlee frayne is fourth at eight over. sitting in a tie for seventh in 3a is clear lake's ashley delong at three over. and in 4a á thea lunning from mason city is tied for 21st after her first round at 15 over par.