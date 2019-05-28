Clear
SEVERE WX : Flood Watch View Alerts

State Golf Day 1

State Golf Day 1

Posted: May 28, 2019 10:50 PM
Updated: May 28, 2019 10:50 PM
Posted By: Kaleb Gillock

Speech to Text for State Golf Day 1

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

state golf tournament is underway. bishop garrigan leads the way in class 1a through the first round. the golden bears á annie burns and madison illg á are tied at 12 over. in 2a á gáháv's carlee frayne is fourth at eight over. sitting in a tie for seventh in 3a is clear lake's ashley delong at three over. and in 4a á thea lunning from mason city is tied for 21st after her first round at 15 over par.
Mason City
Overcast
56° wxIcon
Hi: 62° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 56°
Albert Lea
Clear
54° wxIcon
Hi: 61° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 54°
Austin
Scattered Clouds
57° wxIcon
Hi: 63° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 57°
Charles City
Few Clouds
57° wxIcon
Hi: 61° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 57°
Rochester
Broken Clouds
54° wxIcon
Hi: 60° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 54°
The threat of showers for Wednesday in the forecast
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Honkers open 2019 season at home

Image

State Golf Day 1

Image

Kendall Cornick helps lead Augustana to national title

Image

Kirsten Gillebrand visits Mason City

Image

Blazing Star Landing project

Image

Bomb squad in Eyota

Image

Groundbreaking for new fire station in Albert Lea

Image

Chris' PM Forecast 5/28

Image

Howard County Storm Damage

Image

Tornado Aftermath in Greenleafton

Community Events