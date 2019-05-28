Speech to Text for Kendall Cornick helps lead Augustana to national title

north iowa native is doing big things as a college athlete á this one winning a national cahmpionship. kendall cornick is from mason city and went on to play college softball at niacc before heading to augustana in south dakota. yestetrday in the division two softball national championship á she hit a twoá run single that broke a fourá toáfour tie in a sixáfour victory. she says this championship title comes by no surprise.xxx it's pretty surreal right now. i keep thinking about it and i don't know how to put it into words yet and a part of it, i expected it. you know, this wasn't a surprise or a shock