Kirsten Gillebrand visits Mason City

at last countááá we were up to 25 candidates competing for the democratic presidential nomination. today montana governor steve bullock visited north iowa. saturday, new york senator kirsten gillibrand was here. george has a look at what the candidate had to say. and katie you were with me saturday afternoon to meet a determined candidate. kirsten gillibrand believes she is the candidate who can bring people together and stand out in the growing field of democrats. as she sat outside cabin coffee in mason city saturday afternoon, new york senator kirsten gillibrand was adamant that she has what it takes to win back midwestern and rural voters who didn't vote for hillary clinton in 2016. the senator is confident she can speak to the heartland including iowa. "that's where i come from in upstate new york, rural areas, small towns small cities. i was on the ag committee for twelve years in the house and the senate. i understand how our farmers actually need more resources, more access to capital, stable markets, um that the trade wars that the president has started have harmed iowa farmers." fact isáááá gillibrand has been successful winning traditionally republican corners of her native new york. gillibrand also says she is the candidate capable of building bridges, working with republicans to get things done. and i should point out, i may have been the one sitting across from the senator, but only because katie was kind enough to run the camera. this is just one of a series of interviews kimt news 3 is conducting ahead of the 2020 election. we are making efforts to sit down with every presidential candidate... go to káiámát dotácom to find all of the ones we've spoken to so far. you can find them under the "election" tab."/// earlier this