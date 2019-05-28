Speech to Text for Blazing Star Landing project

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

making. now it looks like albert lea city council is making the steps to add more jobs... economic growth and activity in the city. at tonight's city council meeting... they discussed the blazing star landing and community center project. the point of the project is to add more private developments such as retailers... a hotel or apartments and a community center. city council member larry baker talks about why they just hope to get moving soon.xxx "it's time for us to take this next step. it's a big step but i think it's an important step for the city for the simple reason. it just keeps our momentum going forward. it would be another attraction to attract businesses... people... tourists." city council will meet again on june 10th to discuss whether or not