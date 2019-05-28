Speech to Text for Bomb squad in Eyota

for the second time in one week á and third time in the last two months á the saint paul bomb squad is in southeastern minnesota to investigate a suspicious device. on april 17th á a street in downtown rochester was shut down when a suspicious device was found underneath a bench outside calvary episcopal church. and just one week ago á rochester's north police station was evacuated when a device was brought in by a citizen. that device was later described as something now today á the saint paul bomb squad traveled south once more to assess a suspicious item that closed down county road 7 between highway 14 and 10th street southeast in eyota. the olmsted county sheriff's office describes the item as a 20á ounce pop bottle with a fuse inserted into the cap. the bottle apparently had the words "caution explosive" written on it as well. the saint paul bomb squad arrived on scene at about 1á30 á over 3 hours after the initial call came in. olmsted county sheriff's office captain scott behrns says the amount of recent suspicious device situations is higher than usual á but the city and county do encounter them a few times a year.xxx we have to do what we have to do in these cases. we don't want any people hurt. we don't want any citizens hurt. we're not just gonna leave it and kick it in the ditch. we have to dispose of it the proper way so. the road was reáopened at around 2á30. the bomb squad will take the remnants of the bottle back to saint paul for more testing. the olmsted county sheriff's office asks anyone with information to call them á or crimestoppers. /// kimt news 3 continues to follow