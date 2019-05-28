Speech to Text for Groundbreaking for new fire station in Albert Lea

á or crimestoppers. /// kimt news 3 continues to follow progress toward a new fire station in albert lea. it was back in september that the city council chose where the station would go... and tonight kimt news 3's isabella basco was there for the official ground breaking.xxx it's a plan that's been 10 years in the making as the groundbreakin g ceremony for the new albert lea fire station is taking place right here." a cloudy day did nothing to dampen the excitement of firefighters celebrating their new future á they're getting a new stateáofá theáart base. "designing it facilitate our cancer reduction and cancer prevention programs by having separate rooms, negative pressure for turnout gear, having clean and dirty areas to be able to keep the contaminants out of the areas and help the firefighters live longer." the new palace will include the amenities firefighters deserve. "all of our firefighters are trying to share 3 or 4 computers. we'll have a computer per firefighter in the station to be able to work on different projects." they'll all be in one place and they like that. "it'd be nice to be in one facility versus two. right now we are spread between two facilities." indeed it's the start of a new chapter not only for these smoke jumpers but for a growing community. "that building was built small for our fire facilities as it was. having to duck dodge around pipes and beams and everything else around the station. it will be really nice for this facility to have it opened up." reporting in albert lea... isabella basco... kimt news 3. the department is hoping to open the fire station on may 1st of next year./// a