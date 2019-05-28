Speech to Text for Chris' PM Forecast 5/28

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

now. chris á what are you tracking?xxx main forecast concerns in the short term remain around the slight chance for showers and storms in the viewing area, mainly in north iowa. the warm front is showing just south of the region which could keep the majority of the storms away from us. there will be another chance for showers as we get into wednesday. due to the clouds and rain threats, we'll be lucky to make it to 70. partly sunny to mostly sunny prevail for the rest of the work week starting on thursday. highs should climb back up into the mid and upper 70s. i did add a chance for showers and storms on saturday; otherwise, partly sunny and mild with highs in the 70s. tonight: cloudy with a slight chance of a shower lows: mid 50s. winds: e 5á10 tomorrow: cloudy with showers. highs: upper 60s winds: e 5á10 tomorrow night: mostly cloudy. lows: low to main forecast concerns in the short term remain around the slight chance for showers and storms in the viewing area, mainly in north iowa. the warm front is showing just south of the region which could keep the majority of the storms away from us. there will be another chance for showers as we get into wednesday. due to the clouds and rain threats, we'll be lucky to make it to 70. partly sunny to mostly sunny prevail for the rest of the work week starting on thursday. highs should climb back up into the mid and upper 70s. i did add a chance for showers and storms on saturday; otherwise, partly sunny and mild with highs in the 70s. tonight: cloudy with a slight chance of a shower lows: mid 50s. winds: e 5á10 tomorrow: cloudy with showers. highs: upper 60s winds: e 5á10 tomorrow night: mostly cloudy. lows: low to still to come we'll hear from a mason city native who helped her team to a softball national championship. plus á the rochester honkers