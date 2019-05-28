Speech to Text for Howard County Storm Damage

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

one day after tornadoes ripped through our area á cleanup efforts are continuing in communities. today... residents are taking advantage of the calm weather á assessing damage and helping one another. kimt news three's jeremiah wilcox is in howard county with the very latest á jeremiah, fill us in.xxx that's right i'm here in riceville... where you can still see leveled barns and a lot of uprooted trees like this. i spoke to people here in the community who are lending a helping hand after the severe weather on memorial day. chris bill is out clearing the debris left on his farm from the storm. parts of his roof came off. but he's not out here alone... friends and family are here to help clear the rubble. he says that's what helping him get through this tough time.xxx it's nice to have people around the community that'll help and come out and do their time and put their time in to help and stuff like that. like chris mentioned earlier á about 8 miles away in saratoga is where the national weather service says an eáfá1 tornado touched down and barreled towards lime springs. i spoke to a family there who lost their farm that so many memories were made a devastating tornado ripped through the pisney farm. when it hit all we heard was cracking and popping in the house. the family owns a cattle farm and when the storm hit they took shelter. i'm standing where all seven of them were here as the tornado ravaged their farm. the mighty whirlwind caved in their barn, uprooted trees and mangled the childrens playground. even shifting part of their home. the house is pushed in a little. the house have shifted just a little. the family is safe but now they're left to pick up the (many scattered pieces. this time a lot of it ain't fixable, we'll have to start over. there's items on the farm that can't be replaced. joe tells me this piece of land has been in his family for generations and even the trees hold special memories. me and my brother, we raised plenty of trouble here on the farm. we had motorcycles. this is our family farm and you work your whole life for it and it's gone in less than five minutes. thankfully á todays weather is calm... giving them a chance to get back on a firm foundation á as they look to rebuild and create new memories. the family says they will rebuild á much of which will be done this summer. live in riceville á jeremiah wilcox á kimt news 3./// thank you jeremiah. local law enforcement tells us there were no reported injuries from the tornado in howard