Tornado Aftermath in Greenleafton

Luckily, no one was injured or killed by the EF-0 tornado

Posted: May 28, 2019 6:39 PM
Updated: May 28, 2019 6:39 PM
Posted By: Jenna Richardson

of the 7 confirmed tornadoes touched down in greenleafton in fillmore county. this is where a barn used to stand at a farm along county road 44. we spoke with the property owner today who tells us these workers are replacing downed powerlines. thankfully á all of their animals are safe despite the strength of the quick moving tornado.xxx probably about 10 minutes later, it hit. and it didn't last very long. we heard crashing and we heard things hitting the house and stuff like that and came up and yeah came out to a mess. while the eáfá zero tornado was on the ground for 3 miles á luckily no injuries or deaths have been reported./// and in
Tracking more showers and storms.
