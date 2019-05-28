Speech to Text for Tornado Aftermath in Greenleafton

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

of the 7 confirmed tornadoes touched down in greenleafton in fillmore county. this is where a barn used to stand at a farm along county road 44. we spoke with the property owner today who tells us these workers are replacing downed powerlines. thankfully á all of their animals are safe despite the strength of the quick moving tornado.xxx probably about 10 minutes later, it hit. and it didn't last very long. we heard crashing and we heard things hitting the house and stuff like that and came up and yeah came out to a mess. while the eáfá zero tornado was on the ground for 3 miles á luckily no injuries or deaths have been reported./// and in