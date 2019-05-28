Speech to Text for EF1 tornado barrels through Charles City

charles city á an efá1 tornado barreled through farms, businesses and the floyd county fairgrounds just 49 days ahead of the floyd county fair. now á kimt news 3's katie huinker is looking into the next steps as the clean up begins.xxx this is some of the most extensive damage done here at the floyd county fairgrounds. with less than 50 days to the fair, board members went from planning events to surveying the damage. you come out here every year at the fair, it's something you look forward to and seeing all the debris and it's never going to be the same so it's hard to look at. fáfáa members á bronson forsyth and alex staudt have been showing livestock at the fair since they were young... so this sight isn't easy to take in. it meant a lot to me because i've spent my entire life at this fair since i was growing up either watching showing or i've been showing. so when their teacher asked for students to help start clearing debris, they didn't hesitate. it started in the fair and came north and came in this pasture and by the creek. as students comb the pasture for debris, the fair board is meeting with the insurance adjuster. right now we are going to wait and see what the insurance company allow us to do after we meet with them today, the adjusters, then we will meet as a fair board to figure out how we are going to progress from here. two buildings were completely leveled. one housed air conditioned entertainment like bingo, the other was a 4áh show room. we're just going to have to make do and make the best out of it. the grandstand, show arena and swine and beef facilities are in tact. which is good news for kids like forsyth and staudt... who have no concerns that the fair will bounce back. i believe that not only will it get fixed i believe it will come back even better. when it comes to the need for volunteers, more will be needed once insurance companies the business across the street from the fairgrounds did not fair well either. floyd county ag center suffered signifcant damage to their buildings as well./// while