Clear
SEVERE WX : Flood Watch View Alerts

EF0 tornado rips through Greenleafton

Neighbors are now coming together to clean up the wreckage.

Posted: May 28, 2019 5:43 PM
Updated: May 28, 2019 5:43 PM
Posted By: Jon Bendickson

Speech to Text for EF0 tornado rips through Greenleafton

Below is the closed-captioning text associated with this video. Since this uses automated speech to text spelling and grammar may not be accurate.

the national weather service confirmed an eá fázero tornado touched down in greenleafton which is in fillmore county. kimt news three's calyn thompson spoke with neighbors in the area today... and now joins us live. calyn? xxx george á i'm right along county road 8 in fillmore county. this road seems to be the tornado's path. it only went 3 miles... but neighbors from all over the area are coming together to help pick up the pieces.xxx what only seemed like a minute to lester prinsen caused all this damage to his shed. (nat: yeah this is the biggest damage. it just took the whole end off of it. the 85 mile per hour winds tore through metal walls and wooden framework... (nat( making a big mess. wasn't a real strong tornado but still it can do a lot of damage. the eáfázero tornado's path was selective in which farms were hit... everybody from quite a few miles around seemed like. good neighbors. even so á prinsen is surrounded by those who care. we want to come and help neighbors if they need a hand ya know no matter what. if there's a stressful situation or event such as this wind storm, the neighbors are gonna all be here to help. yup. it's just part of our community. it goes to show that winds with power so strong to pull buildings a part... also have the power to bring people from the damage i've seen so far in fillmore county... it's mostly farm buildings like the shed behind me that were impacted. homes got very little á if any á damage. live in greenleafton á calyn thompson á kimt news 3./// thank you calyn. no injuries or deaths were reported resulting from the
Mason City
Overcast
58° wxIcon
Hi: 62° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 58°
Albert Lea
Overcast
57° wxIcon
Hi: 61° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 57°
Austin
Scattered Clouds
61° wxIcon
Hi: 63° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 61°
Charles City
Overcast
59° wxIcon
Hi: 61° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 59°
Rochester
Overcast
58° wxIcon
Hi: 60° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 58°
Tracking more showers and storms.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Tornado Aftermath in Greenleafton

Image

EF1 tornado barrels through Charles City

Image

EF0 tornado rips through Greenleafton

Image

Storm damage in Floyd County

Image

Storm damage in Lime Springs

Storm Team 3: Fourth tornado confirmed in KIMT viewing area

Image

Drone3: Charles City storm damage

Image

Threat for Strong Storms Continues

Image

Cleanup efforts begin after tornadoes ripped through region

Image

Tornado Damages Homes and County Buildings

Community Events