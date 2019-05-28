Speech to Text for EF0 tornado rips through Greenleafton

the national weather service confirmed an eá fázero tornado touched down in greenleafton which is in fillmore county. kimt news three's calyn thompson spoke with neighbors in the area today... and now joins us live. calyn? xxx george á i'm right along county road 8 in fillmore county. this road seems to be the tornado's path. it only went 3 miles... but neighbors from all over the area are coming together to help pick up the pieces.xxx what only seemed like a minute to lester prinsen caused all this damage to his shed. (nat: yeah this is the biggest damage. it just took the whole end off of it. the 85 mile per hour winds tore through metal walls and wooden framework... (nat( making a big mess. wasn't a real strong tornado but still it can do a lot of damage. the eáfázero tornado's path was selective in which farms were hit... everybody from quite a few miles around seemed like. good neighbors. even so á prinsen is surrounded by those who care. we want to come and help neighbors if they need a hand ya know no matter what. if there's a stressful situation or event such as this wind storm, the neighbors are gonna all be here to help. yup. it's just part of our community. it goes to show that winds with power so strong to pull buildings a part... also have the power to bring people from the damage i've seen so far in fillmore county... it's mostly farm buildings like the shed behind me that were impacted. homes got very little á if any á damage. live in greenleafton á calyn thompson á kimt news 3./// thank you calyn. no injuries or deaths were reported resulting from the